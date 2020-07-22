Tice, William R.

William R. Tice, our Pa, left on advanced party for heaven on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born on June 1, 1951, Bill was a talented guy right from the start good at sports, an avid historian, and a friend to everyone. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a military policeman, and was stationed in Korea. A few years after he returned home, he found himself the single parent to his two young daughters, Jill and Amber. It was at this moment that Bill's true heart shown through, and he put aside his personal dreams to devote himself to raising his children. He worked long, hard hours, and, over the years, loved enough to also be a father to his nephew, Dustin, as well. He played softball with his brothers, loved his family and raised his kids. He met the love of his life when she was a teacher at his daughters' school, and after a courtship of love, laughter and flowers, he married his wife, Mary, on the beautiful beaches of St. Maarten. Sadly, the death of his daughter, Amber, came just a few years later. Bill and Mary became Pa and Ma forever, when they were joined by four of their grandchildren, Leandra, Annika, Adam and Kala, who grew up with them to become a testament to their legacy of love, travel, adventure and family. Bill was also the proud grandfather of his daughter Jill's children, George, John, Sean and Maria. Mary's children, Drew and Jennifer, were honored beyond measure that Bill loved them as though they were his own. Jennifer's children, Nick, Skye, Summer and Mike, consider him their beloved grandfatherour Pa. His own true love, Mary was beside him from the first moment he learned he was heaven-bound until he left with God for his position of forward deployment, where we know he is making the way ready for all of those he loves. Memorial services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 250 Adams Farm Ln., Java, Va. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Tice family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
