Tucker, Mr. Bernard Lee

December 23, 1962 - June 23, 2020 Mr. Bernard Lee Tucker, 57, of 1360 Tucker Road, Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born December 23, 1962, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Robert M. Tucker Sr. and Mrs. Frances Haley Tucker, who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn T. Barksdale. Mr. Tucker was last employed with Second Chance Support Services and member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. In addition to his mother of Gretna, Virginia, he is survived by one son, Christopher Giles; two sisters, Laverne Tucker-Carr and Cynthia Blunt (Webster), all of Gretna, Virginia; one brother, Pastor Robert M. Tucker Jr. (Gwen) of Gretna, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Phillip Barksdale of Gretna, Virginia; four nieces, Keisha Howard (Eric), Precious Scott (Pastor Cecil Scott), Briana Blunt and Brittany Carter; three nephews, Pastor Timothy Crews Jr. (Chiantia), Phillip Barksdale (Jennifer) and Robert Tucker, III; two great nephews, six great nieces; one uncle, Fred Tucker of Gretna, Virginia; four aunts, Marilyn Dickens of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Delma Davis and Linda Urquhart, both of Gretna, Virginia, Evangelist Ruby Robinson of Los Angeles, California; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. Funeral services for Mr. Tucker will be private. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

