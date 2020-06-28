Turner, Jack C.

Dr. Jack C. Turner, passed away on Monday morning Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence in Raleigh, N.C. He was born on April 5, 1943, in Danville, Va., a son of the late Steven Lloyd Turner and Alice Cocke Turner. Jack was a 1961 graduate of George Washington High School and a 1965 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving as an airborne ranger. He was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and was a pathologist at Danville Memorial Hospital (Danville Regional Center). Jack was past president of Danville Academy of Medicine, past president of Virginia State Pathology Association and a delegate to the AMA. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany and served as a Senior Warden and Board Chairman of the Episcopal School. He was active in Danville Free Clinic and past president of the Danville Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Jack was an Eagle Scout and member of Order of the Arrow. He was an advisor to Boy Scout Troop 452. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter Nancy Turner. Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy Wooding Turner; a daughter, Mary Turner and her husband, Zans McLachlan; and their children, Molly McLachlan and Lyle McLachlan; a son, John Turner and his wife, Kristi; and their children, Emily Turner and Sadie Turner; a brother, Steve Turner and his wife, Louise; nieces, Melanie Turner, Natalie Turner Kennedy and Suzanne Stenning. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Danville Golf Club at 12 noon. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family requests that those attending please wear a mask. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main St. is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
