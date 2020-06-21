Vanderwerff, Alida Louise

January 12, 1942 - June 16, 2020 Alida Louise Vanderwerff passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Piedmont Center Rock Hill, S.C. at the age of 78. Alida was born on January 12, 1942 in Reading, Pa. and lived with her family in Reading, Pa., Buffalo, N.Y., Danville, Va., and Greenville, S.C. In recent years, she was a resident of the Marett Blvd. Community Residence Care Facility, a part of the MaxAbilities of York County. Alida was the daughter of the late John William Vanderwerff and the late Elizabeth Wenger Vanderwerff. She is survived by siblings, Wendy Underwood of Sarasota, Fla., Denise Routson (Bill) of McDaniel, Md., Bill Vanderwerff (Irene) of the Villages, Fla., Buzz Vanderwerff (Bet) of Greensboro, N.C., Kathy Moca (Carlos) of Greenville, S.C. and Renee Orren (Dennis) of Greenville, S.C. She was predeceased by her brother, Peter Vanderwerff. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins. With her sparkling blue eyes, Alida connected immediately with everyone who met her, and she never forgot a new friend. She had a tender heart and a fiercely independent spirit. The family would like to thank the staff at the MaxAbilities Group Home York County Board of Disability who cared for Alida with such love and compassion, as well as the staff at Camp Spearhead where Alida attended summer camp every year for over 40 years. Camp Spearhead was a very important part of Alida's life that she looked forward to all year, and she maintained lifelong friendships with the counselors and staff. At the request of her family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alida's memory to Camp Spearhead, a camp for children and adults with special needs, in Greenville, S.C. Their mailing address is 4806 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687. Friends are encouraged to send "Hugs from Home" and leave condolence messages on her obituary tribute wall at www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes 639 N. Main St.
