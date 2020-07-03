Robert Vermillion Robert L. Vermillion, 86, of Danville, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence after a brief decline in health. Robert was born in Quaker City, Ohio, on October 13, 1933, a son of the late Raymond Vermillion and Lula Malinda McMullen Vermillion. Robert served in the United States Navy and was a Minister of the Gospel 43 years. He was the co-pastor of Westover Baptist Church. On January 21, 1956, he married Mary Gibson Vermillion, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include three daughters, Terry Reynolds (Gary), Linda Vermillion, Joanne Millner (Gary); a son, Bobby Vermillion (Lydia); a sister, Lizzie Stephens; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia Mae Toohey, Jean Jacobs, and a brother, Richard Vermillion. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Dr. Doug Barber, and Gary Reynolds. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Westover Christian Academy. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Vermillion family.
