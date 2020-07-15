Vernon, Kenneth Ray

March 24, 1950 - July 13, 2020 Kenneth Ray Vernon, 70, of 1163 Jamerson Road North, Danville, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a decline in his health for the past four weeks. Kenneth was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on March 24, 1950, a son of the late Benjamin Thomas Vernon and Evelyn West Vernon. He lived his entire life in the Danville area and he retired in 1997 from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company where he worked in the Shipping Department. Kenneth was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and he was a trophy winning clay and archery shooter. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Mercy Crossing in Martinsville, Va. On November 22, 1969, he married Joyce Barksdale Vernon, who survives. In addition to his wife, of the residence, he is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Newcomb (Mike) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Amy Bohlayer (Stephen) of Wake Forest, N.C.; a son, Brandon Vernon of Fort Bragg, N.C.; two brothers, Mike Vernon of Danville, Va., and Garry Vernon (Joanne) of Eden, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Anthony Newcomb, Emily Newcomb, Zoey Vernon, Anabel Bohlayer and Elaina Bohlayer. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family with Pastor Timothy Nuckles and Pastor Mike Newcomb officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to God's Pit Crew, 2499 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Vernon family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel 5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541
