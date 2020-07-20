Vickers, Cindy
November 19, 1955 - July 17, 2020 Mrs. Cindy Vickers, age 64, of 144 Updike Place Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Vickers was born on November 19, 1955, in North Carolina, to the late Russell Evander Zachary and Maxine Taylor Zachary. Mrs. Vickers worked for thirty years at Miller Brewing Company in Eden, North Carolina. In retirement, she taught brewing at Danville Community College and Rockingham Community College. She was also a faithful member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Mrs. Vickers is survived by her children, Chris Vickers and Steven Vickers; stepson, Brian Vickers; niece, Karen Zachary; and her mother-in-law, Catherine Vickers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vickers was predeceased by her loving husband, Gary Steven Vickers and her brother, Stephen Zachary. The family will receive family and friends at the residence of Mrs. Vickers on Monday, July 20, 2020, and Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Vickers family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

