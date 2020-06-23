Vipperman, Jimmy Langston

Jimmy Langston Vipperman, age 73, of Blairs, Va., died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on August 25, 1946, to the late Verlie Burnett Vipperman and the late Charles Vipperman in Michigan. Jimmy, retired form Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and was a avid outdoorsmen who very much enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as music. He also served in the National Guard. Mr. Vipperman is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Thelma Evans Vipperman of the residence; and one son, Jimmy Todd Vipperman of Blairs, Va.; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased in death by one sister and two brothers. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., and Norris Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va., with the Dr. Jerry Foley officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Vipperman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines at www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia.
