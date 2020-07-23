Warner, Elersia "Doll" Adams
Elersia "Doll" Adams Warner, 77, of 845 Glendale Ave., Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence. Born on April 10, 1943, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Jozelle Nelson and Mary (Mae) Elizabeth Adams. She was married to the late Leroy Warner. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Homes with Elder Phillip Mars, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Warner family.

