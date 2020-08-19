You have permission to edit this article.
Warren, Frances J.
August 28, 1930 - August 15, 2020 Mrs. Frances J. Warren, age 89, of Danville, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Martinsville Health & Rehab Center. She was born in Danville, on August 28, 1930, to the late Kersey Cockran and Annie Maude Cockran. Before her retirement, Mrs. Warren had worked as an inspector for Dan River, Inc. She was married to Robert L. Warren who predeceased her, and she was a member of Schoolfield Pentecostal Holiness Church. In addition to her husband, and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Larry Warren and Steve Warren; three brothers and eight sisters. Left to cherish her memory is two sons, David Warren and Dennis Warren (Lynette); grandchildren, Dennis Warren Jr., Andrew Warren and Angela Musick; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Musick and Michelle Musick. Graveside services for Mrs. Warren will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Warren family. Please sign the guest book at www.swicegood-barker,com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home, Inc. 2025 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540

