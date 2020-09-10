Watkins, Carletta Tucker

March 1, 1944 - September 8, 2020 Carletta Tucker Watkins, 76, of Danville, Va., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1944, in Danville to the late Junius Tucker and Ruth Price Tucker. She was also predeceased by her brother, Melvin Q. Tucker. Mrs. Watkins was married to her husband, Wyatt Watkins, for 52 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Carletta was a member of Bellevue Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Carla Watkins, Christy Watkins, and Karen Watkins; grandchildren, Aaron Watkins and Kamryn Watkins; sisters, Linda Barksdale, Suefrann Stroud (Larry Sr.), Ann Reenea Tucker, and Adrian Schoefield; and brothers, Berdell Tucker and Christopher Tucker. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Watkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.