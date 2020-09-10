 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watkins, Carletta Tucker
0 entries

Watkins, Carletta Tucker

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

March 1, 1944 - September 8, 2020 Carletta Tucker Watkins, 76, of Danville, Va., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1944, in Danville to the late Junius Tucker and Ruth Price Tucker. She was also predeceased by her brother, Melvin Q. Tucker. Mrs. Watkins was married to her husband, Wyatt Watkins, for 52 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Carletta was a member of Bellevue Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Carla Watkins, Christy Watkins, and Karen Watkins; grandchildren, Aaron Watkins and Kamryn Watkins; sisters, Linda Barksdale, Suefrann Stroud (Larry Sr.), Ann Reenea Tucker, and Adrian Schoefield; and brothers, Berdell Tucker and Christopher Tucker. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Watkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

+1 
Watkins, Carletta Tucker
+1 
Watkins, Carletta Tucker

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert