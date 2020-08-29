Watkins, The Rev. Dr. Jasper

The Rev. Dr. Jasper Watkins was born July 5, 1926 in Pittsylvania County, Va., the son of the late Alexander and Susie Barnes Watkins. He was the eldest of all his siblings and the last survivor of his generation. He was married to the late Bernice Walters Watkins. The Rev. Watkins expired at his residence of 1820 Halifax Road, Danville, Va. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The Rev. Watkins was educated in the Pittsylvania County Public School system and continued his education during his adult years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and receive an Honorable Discharge. He was later employed with Southern Railway Company in Danville, Va. for many years. The Rev. Watkins was called into the Ministry in 1965. He was ordained to Pastor the White Rock Baptist Church in Danville, Va. on March of 1966 where he faithfully served during his tenure. He then later furthered his education and attended Richmond Virginia Seminary and received a Bachelor of Theology Degree, Doctor of Law Degree and a Doctor of Divinity Degree. He served as a Moderator for Smith River Baptist Association for ten years. Under his leadership a building was purchased for his homesite in Henry County, Virginia. The use of this building is used for its benefits until this day. The Rev. Watkins retired from White Rock Baptist Church and the Southern Railroad Company in June of 1990. Even though he had decided to retire, the Lord had other plans for Pastor Watkins. He was called and accepted the position to Pastor the Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Danville, Va. in October of 1990. During that time a branch of Richmond Virginia Seminary was started in Danville, Va. to benefit the local ministries and the Rev. Watkins became one of the instructors. He was a great influence on many young Ministers in the Danville, Va. community. Even when his health declined, he continued to push and serve the Lord until he was called home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Rev. Watkins is survived by four daughters, Brenda D. Stephens, Teresa R. Watkins and Patsy Clark (Lawrence) all of Danville, Va. and Sharon Jones of Semora, N.C.; three sons, Jasper A. Watkins (Marie) and James Watkins both of Danville, Va. and Darius Watkins (Lynn) of Dover, Del.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two daughters, Sylvia Perkins and Damita Willis; one son, Jonathan Watkins; five siblings, Ernestine Whitaker, Lois Hart, Ossie Mae Van Osten, Lillie Peters and London Watkins. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Watkins family.
