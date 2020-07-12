Wells, Anita Joyce McCormick

12/28/1960 - 07/09/2020 Anita Joyce McCormick Wells, 59, of Danville, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born December 28, 1960 in Danville to the late Ruby Davis McCormick and the late Bruce McCormick. Mrs. Wells was married to Dennis Ray Wells on May 24, 1986, and enjoyed their marriage for 34 years before her death. She was of the Baptist faith and worked as an LPN nurse for Danville ENT for many years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Caitlin Basham (Zac); a son, Colton Wells, both of Danville; two brothers, Gilmer Finch of Sutherlin, Va., and Garry McCormick of Abingdon, Va.; and a sister, Rae Hoyer of Bonita Springs, Fla. In addition, she is survived by a special niece, Tondya Hoyer, a special nephew, Vance Finch and a cousin and best friend, Karen Mitchell, all of Danville. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Ronald McCormick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. Interment will follow the funeral at Danville Memorial Gardens. A visitation of friends will take place for one hour prior to the funeral service, from 10 until 11 a.m., also at the West End Chapel of Norris Funeral Services. At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter Caitlin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Rd., Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel 511 Church Ave. Danville, Virginia 24540
