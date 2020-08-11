Wildroudt, Mildred Evans

November 24, 1939 - August 8, 2020 Mildred Evans Wildroudt, age 80, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1939, in Georgia, to the late Alice Loyal Simmons Evans and the late Dorsey Milton Evans. Mrs. Wildroudt was married to the late Alan Laverne Wildroudt Sr., who predeceased her on Feb. 9, 1999. She worked for Dan River, Inc. prior to her retirement in the Inspection Dept. Mrs. Wildroudt is survived by a daughter, Kathy W. Short (Sam) of Danville; two sons, Alan L. Wildroudt, Jr. of Danville and Michael W. Wildroudt (Tesia) of Pittsville, VA and a stepson, David A. Wildroudt (Sharon) of Elton, MD, as well as a sister-in-law Barbara Evans of Danville, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, B. Harold Evans and Glenn M. Evans. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va., with the Rev. Steve Chromey officiating. The family will receive visitors at the home of Kathy and Sam Short. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Service information
2:00PM
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.