You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildroudt, Mildred Evans
0 entries

Wildroudt, Mildred Evans

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 24, 1939 - August 8, 2020 Mildred Evans Wildroudt, age 80, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1939, in Georgia, to the late Alice Loyal Simmons Evans and the late Dorsey Milton Evans. Mrs. Wildroudt was married to the late Alan Laverne Wildroudt Sr., who predeceased her on Feb. 9, 1999. She worked for Dan River, Inc. prior to her retirement in the Inspection Dept. Mrs. Wildroudt is survived by a daughter, Kathy W. Short (Sam) of Danville; two sons, Alan L. Wildroudt, Jr. of Danville and Michael W. Wildroudt (Tesia) of Pittsville, VA and a stepson, David A. Wildroudt (Sharon) of Elton, MD, as well as a sister-in-law Barbara Evans of Danville, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, B. Harold Evans and Glenn M. Evans. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va., with the Rev. Steve Chromey officiating. The family will receive visitors at the home of Kathy and Sam Short. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

+1 
Wildroudt, Mildred Evans
+1 
Wildroudt, Mildred Evans
To send flowers to the family of Mildred Wildroudt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 11
Graveside
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
2:00PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert