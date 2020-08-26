Wilkerson, Hazel Myers

September 16, 1927 - August 25, 2020 Mrs. Hazel Myers Wilkerson, age 92, of Pelham, North Carolina, passed away on August 25, 2020. Mrs. Wilkerson was born on September 16, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Clifton Willie Myers and Carrie Crews Myers. Residing in Pelham, North Carolina for most of her life, she worked at Dan River Mills as a spinner for many years and was a faithful member of State Line Baptist Church. Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by two sons, Marvin Wilkerson and Arnold Wilkerson; daughter, Linda Wilkerson Bray; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and six step grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilkerson was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas Allen Wilkerson; brothers, Clifton Travis Myers, Ryland Myers, and Major Myers; and sisters, Reva Talbott, Mazie Bowman and Phyllis Lovelace. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Stateline Baptist Church with the Reverend Bob Thurman and the Reverend Wayne Wallace officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Wilkerson Family Cemetery. At other times, the family will be at Linda Bray's residence, 9277 NC 700, Ruffin, NC 27326. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Wilkerson family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.