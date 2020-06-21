Elizabeth Vernon Wilson, 96, of Danville, widow of Robert Bruce Wilson, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born on June 3, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John Arthur and Elizabeth Keeling Vernon. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Danville. She and her husband were the first tenants at Heritage Towers Apartments when it opened in 1982, living in the same apartment for nearly 40 years. More than a resident there, she served in many different capacities, including the Night Contact Manager, raising and lowering the flag and checking on all the other residents. She loved cooking and always helping others. She is survived by Nancy V. Whittman and husband, Frank, Rosa L. Palmer, and Chris Brown and wife, Wendy, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Danville, 871 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Wilson, Elizabeth Vernon
