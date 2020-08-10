Wood, Cynthia McGhee

December 13, 1960 - August 7, 2020 Cynthia McGhee Wood, age 59, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 13, 1960, in Danville, to the late Mary Ann Wiles McGhee and the late Brantley Wayne McGhee Sr. Mrs. Wood worked in retail most of her life. Mrs. Wood is survived by a daughter, Sundi Lynn Tickle of Danville; two sons, Steven Scott Wood and fiancée, Tina Terry, and Josh Wood, both of Keeling, Va.; a brother, Brantley Wayne McGhee Jr. of Danville; three grandchildren, Amber Pruitt, Eric Pruitt and Brandon Tickle; and nieces, Lori Richardson, Cheyanne McGhee, Kasie McGhee, Alex Richardson and Cristen McGhee. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Punkin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Leland Ann Philpott. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va., is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.