Wood, Cynthia McGhee
Wood, Cynthia McGhee

Only $5 for 5 months

December 13, 1960 - August 7, 2020 Cynthia McGhee Wood, age 59, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 13, 1960, in Danville, to the late Mary Ann Wiles McGhee and the late Brantley Wayne McGhee Sr. Mrs. Wood worked in retail most of her life. Mrs. Wood is survived by a daughter, Sundi Lynn Tickle of Danville; two sons, Steven Scott Wood and fiancée, Tina Terry, and Josh Wood, both of Keeling, Va.; a brother, Brantley Wayne McGhee Jr. of Danville; three grandchildren, Amber Pruitt, Eric Pruitt and Brandon Tickle; and nieces, Lori Richardson, Cheyanne McGhee, Kasie McGhee, Alex Richardson and Cristen McGhee. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Punkin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Leland Ann Philpott. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va., is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

