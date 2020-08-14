Wood, Melvin

PITTSVILLE Va. James Melvin Wood, age 96, of Pittsville, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born January 29, 1924 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Samuel Harvey Wood Sr. and Grace Thompson Wood. He was predeceased by his wife, Melissa Haley Wood; four brothers, Otha Wood, Edwin Wood, Harvey Wood, and Randolph Wood; and four sisters, Virginia Motley, Betsy Meyers, Esther Mae Parrish, and Barbara Ann Wagner. Mr. Wood was a cattle and tobacco farmer and he retired from Goodyear. Along with farming he enjoyed bee keeping. He is survived by four sons, James Edwin Wood and wife, Faye of Pittsville, Linwood Dale Wood and wife, Candace of Charlottesville, Howard Wayne Wood and wife, Linda of Gretna, and Samuel Melvin Wood of Richmond; one daughter, Betty Jo Jakubos & husband, Michael of Richmond; two sisters-in-law, Ester Wood of Danville, and Marie Wood of Chatham; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Larry Owen, Minister and the Rev. Jason Andrews. Burial will follow in Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
