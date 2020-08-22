Worley, James Bethel J.B.

James Bethel Worley, 93, of 313 Turpin Street, Danville Va., died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the residence of his son, 531 Tamworth Drive, Danville VA 24540. He was born on December 24, 1926, in Roanoke Va., to the late Claude Worley and Fannie Dalton Worley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Melissie R. Worley. Mr. Worley was a member of Sandy Shores Baptist Church. He worked in Dan River Mills for 43 years and was a veteran of World War II. Mr. Worley is survived by his son, Danny J. Worley (Darlene); two grandsons, Kyle Worley of Washington, D.C., and Kevin Worley of Danville, Va.; and a sister, Audrey Slaughter. In addition to his wife, and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Vera Brumfield, Freda Metz, Virginia Talley, and Gerline Weatherford. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Lee Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m., and at other times the family will be at the residence of his son, 531 Tamworth Drive, Danville VA 24540. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Worley family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.