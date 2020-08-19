Worsham, Landon Reid

May 1, 1924 - August 12, 2020 CHATHAM, Va. Landon Reid Worsham, son of George W. and Ellen Haden Worsham of the Whittles community, was born on May 1, 1924, and died on Wednsday, August 12, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. He is survived by his wife, the former Mildred Jane Owen; his daughter and her husband, Jane and David Gleim of Decatur, Ga.; his two granddaughters, and their husbands, Wellesley and Thomas Lewis and Elizabeth and Eric Goumillout; and his great-grandchildren, Landon McGinn Lewis, Claire Elizabeth Lewis, and Charlotte Grace Lewis. He was predeceased by his beloved son, James Reid Worsham. He also was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Louise Shelton, Margaret Woods, Georgia Blair, Eunice Worsham, Jean Dalton, Joyce Dowden, Tilton Worsham, and Henry Clay Worsham. He served in World War II in the United States Air Force, was wounded in New Guinea, and received the Purple Heart. Upon his discharge from the USAF, he attended Danville Technical School and Danville Community College while working at H.O. Glass Radio Co. He later bought and changed the business name to Worsham Appliances and TV, thus working in the same place for 75 years. He loved his family, his church, his community, and served them faithfully. He was a member of Chatham Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon, Elder, and Superintendent of Sunday school. He was a founding member of Chatham Rescue Squad, serving in various offices including Captain. He was a member of the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department, serving long and faithfully as their Chief for 53 years, respecting all of the members and appreciating their service to the department. He wore his fireman's cap with pride even to the end of his life. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private memorial service for their loved one with deep appreciation for the love and respect paid to him by the community. Memorial gifts may be made to Chatham Volunteer Fire Department or to Chatham Presbyterian Church. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Worsham family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com. Scott Funeral Home 147 S. Main St., Chatham, VA 24531
