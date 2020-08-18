Wray, Samuel Lee

You have permission to edit this article.
Samuel Lee Wray, 69, of 4429 Ringgold Church Road, departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Samuel was born in Danville, Va. on August 21, 1950, a son of the late John Daniel Wray Sr., and Velvet D. Wray Barker. Samuel retired from First Piedmont Corp. and was a member of White Oak Worship Center. He severed in the United States Air Force. On October 19, 2008, he married, Nancy Chapman Wray, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two daughters, Samantha Wray and Jennifer Wray; a brother, John D. "Danny" Wray Jr. (Joan); two sisters, Joan Carol Hodnett (Douglas), Merry "Tinker" Sims; four grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and eight great-great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Floral Hills Memory Gardens conducted by the Rev. Roger Ewing. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Wray family.

