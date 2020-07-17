Wyatt, Walter

Walter E. Wyatt Jr., 92, of 225 Ripley Dr., Danville, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020. W.E. was born in Danville, Va. on February 26, 1928, the son of the late W.E. Wyatt Sr., and Eliza Abigail Austin Wyatt. He lived his entire life in Danville and retired from John W. Daniel Construction Company/ Riverside Equipment in 1993. W.E. enjoyed all sports, especially softball, where he was the pitcher for his beloved church team until the age of 70. W.E. was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church/College Park Baptist Church his entire life. On October 13, 1956, he married Ruth Belle Murphy, who survives of the residence. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Douglas Murphy Wyatt (Teri) of Greensboro, N.C.; and a daughter, Abbye Wyatt Davis (Rodney) of Danville, Va. W.E. is also survived by a sister, Carol Wyatt Ayers (Ed) of Palm Coast FL. W.E. had four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three step grandchildren; and 10 step great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. Reverend Gary Tucker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to College Park Baptist Church building fund. Townes Funeral Home is assisting the Wyatt family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
