Officials eye Petersburg casino bid after failed referendum

PETERSBURG — After Richmond voters rejected the One Casino and Resort, new plans for casino development could be coming to Petersburg.

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, whose district includes the city, said he will begin drafting legislation to allow Petersburg to hold its own referendum on a casino, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Petersburg officials say they've met with representatives of the rejected casino project to pitch alternate development sites about 20 minutes south of the original proposal.

"Petersburg is the best location ... now that Richmond has declined," Morrissey said. "Losing the referendum in Richmond was a tragedy. But the silver lining may be relocating that casino to Petersburg."

WTVR-TV first reported on the draft legislation and officials' meeting with project representatives.

Representatives from several companies, including the One Casino and Resort, have approached city officials about building a casino there, Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said.

Tax revenue generated by a casino resort development could help fund improvements to roads or raises for teachers, police officers and firefighters, Parham said. He hopes it could lead to a reduction in the city's real estate tax.