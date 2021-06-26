ON RELIGION: In SBC battles, one big sermon can make a difference

Whenever the Southern Baptist Convention gathers in times of trials and turmoil, one thing is certain — someone will preach a sermon that makes a difference.

That’s how Southern Baptists do what they do. These sermons may not produce as many headlines as SBC elections or fiery debates about hot-button social issues. But the sermons matter.

The big sermon during the 2021 convention in Nashville came at a logical moment — when SBC President J.D. Greear gave his farewell address just before tense voting to elect his successor.

In this “defining moment” address, the leader of the Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, offered a stinging quote about an elephant that has camped in the SBC fellowship hall.

“We have to decide,” Greear said, “if we want our convention primarily to be a political voting bloc or if we want it to be a Great Commission people. ... Whenever the church gets in bed with politics, the church gets pregnant, and the offspring does not look like our Father in heaven.”

America is important, he stressed. But America is not the whole picture for believers striving to build churches around the world. “God has not called us primarily to save America politically. He has called us to make the Gospel known to all,” said Greear.