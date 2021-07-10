ON RELIGION: Supreme Court punts, again, on major religious liberty case

That was then. The subsequent decision to “punt” on the Stutzman case, said Walker, was another example of this Supreme Court delaying a clear decision on First Amendment issues caused by clashes between ancient faiths and the Sexual Revolution.

These issues will continue to haunt the court, in part because of church-state precedents such as this famous language from the 1943 West Virginia v. Barnette decision, which said the government could not force Jehovah’s Witnesses to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

“If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation,” wrote Justice Robert Jackson, “it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.”

These clashes are a reminder, Walker noted in his new book, “Liberty For All,” that questions about “authority” and “adoration” are at “the center of what it means to be human.”

No matter what happens in American law, he argued that Christians should affirm that “every individual, regardless of their religious confession, is equally free to believe, or not to believe, and to live out their understanding of the conscience’s duty, individually and communally, that is owed to God in all areas of life without threat of government penalty or social harassment. ... Nothing less than personhood is at stake.”

