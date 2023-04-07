One person has been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a Wednesday night shooting in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, Danville police report.

Authorities announced Friday morning they were searching for Ramon Nicoe Fitzgerald, 22, who is wanted on a charge of malicious wounding in the incident. On Thursday, police arrested Raeshaun Tyreick Fitzgerald, 26, on a charge of assault and battery.

The Wednesday night shooting in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings that left a man seriously injured happened after an argument, according to police.

”“An argument occurred on the patio area before the shooting, and the victim was shot a short time later in the parking lot," Danville Police Department spokesman Matt Bell told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.

The victim is a Danville resident, Bell said.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the restaurant and found one adult male who was struck by multiple gunshots in the parking lot. He was being treated at a medical facility for severe injuries.

Anyone who has information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.