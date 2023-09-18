Cozy log home with 3 bedrooms and one bath. Raised garden beds for your planting needs. Metal-double carport, small outbuilding and large metal building for all your storage needs. Don't wait to schedule your tour of this property. Cash or conventional only. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Axton - $105,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautifully remodeled 4-5 bedroom home immaculately finished throughout. New everything from the roof to the floors. Granite counters and stai…
Perfect "fixer upper" that with some tic, could be a great single level living homel The yard is fully fenced for children and pets and a deta…
Welcome to 719 Beechnut Lane, a fabulous home in the Forest Park subdivision and within walking distance to beautiful Lake Lanier! If you are …
Classic, luxury home is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. First ever offering of 1208 Knollwood Place. Elegant home rests on 8 acres …
Beautiful two-story home located in the quiet Forest Park area of Martinsville. Enjoy plenty of space for family and entertaining throughout t…