Welcome Home to 100 Conner Lane! This doublewide manufactured home is perfect for those looking for a spacious living area. With 1,620 sq.ft. and an open floor plan, it offers room for entertaining. Built in 1999, it has been updated with new flooring & paint, giving the home a fresh, modern look and new HVAC to help keep you cool in the summer and cozy warm in the winter. The dining room joins the living room and kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. The living room has a fireplace and large windows, which lets in lots of natural light. Relax after a long day in the new soaking tub and soak the day away. The detached double garage provides covered parking as well as additional storage space. Situated on 1.34 acre, the back yard is level and lends itself to outdoor activities or gardening while the 1 yr. old roof ensures that you won't have to worry about replacing it for years to come. At this better price, let's make a deal! Property info per assessor and/or owner.