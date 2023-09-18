Welcome to this charming home nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. The attached carport allows for convenient parking, while the patio is perfect for enjoying outdoor entertainment. The peaceful & secluded backyard provides a place to relax & unwind. Two driveways offer ample parking for you and your guests. Inside, you'll find a spacious great room with a gas log fireplace, creating a cozy ambiance. The great room, with its three walls of windows, lets in a tremendous amount of natural light, providing picturesque views of the surrounding greenery. Downstairs, the 606 sq ft finished basement offers a wood-burning fireplace, 1/2 bath & bar area, making this space ideal for entertaining. Conveniently located to shopping & restaurants, this house combines tranquility with convenience. Don't miss the chance to make this home your own & enjoy the best of both worlds.