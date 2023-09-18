Move-In Ready 3Bed/1Bath Home, Freshly Painted, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors (No Carpet!) Eat-In Kitchen, Lots of Natural Light throughout. Unfinished Lower Level. Nice, Usable Yard with Garden space. Small Shed conveys ''as-is'' PRICED TO SELL!
Move-In Ready 3Bed/1Bath Home, Freshly Painted, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors (No Carpet!) Eat-In Kitchen, Lots of Natural Light throughout. Unfinished Lower Level. Nice, Usable Yard with Garden space. Small Shed conveys ''as-is'' PRICED TO SELL!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.