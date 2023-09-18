Welcome to 801 Starling Avenue, an awesome property on the edge of Martinsville's revitalizing Uptown district! Previously used as office space, this home could serve again as a primary residence, a thriving bed and breakfast, or anything else you can come up with allowed by zoning! The traditional floor plan of the home is complemented by very large rooms throughout, accented by historic features like the winding staircase, built-in bookshelves, slate roof, millwork, moldings - and more! Split on two levels, the home features 2,138 of finished sq. ft., a remodeled kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, massive living room with fireplace, and three bedrooms on the second level - including a primary suite with a shower/tub! One of the baths on the second level was converted to a 1/2 bath, but could easily have a shower or tub reinstalled. Other updates of note: many switches, outlets, and ceiling light fixtures replaced and some with motion sensors; exterior outbuilding for yard storage; networking installed throughout/hub in basement; updated bath vanities; plantation blinds; HVAC apx. 8 yrs. old; and more! There is also ample parking in the front and back with apx. 20 spaces! Located on the corner of Virginia Street and Starling Avenue, one of Martinsville's prettiest corridors, there are multiple museums, amenities, parks, and historic points of interest all within walking distance and/or a short drive! The possibilities are endless with this property! Schedule a tour today!