If you have been looking for a reasonably priced home in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood - and right next door to the lake - here it is! 1015 Indian Trail has a great floor plan and everything is on the main level, including laundry! All of the rooms are spacious, including the cozy den with brick fireplace, living room with picture window overlooking the street, bedrooms, and the eat-in kitchen! The kitchen and the den also provide access to the covered double carport behind the home. There is a lovely magnolia tree and flat side yard right next to the home. And, guess what? The sale also includes the adjoining lot to the left of the home! Nearly an acre - all for you! Pulldown stairs provide access to the partially floored attic; great for additional storage! Take a look at the floor to ceiling closets that have tons of space. Come see this home for yourself and imagine yourself living right near Lake Lanier, the jewel of Forest Park! All information taken from Seller and public records. This property is sold as is/where is.