This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Snow Creek offers panoramic views of peaceful mountains, green pastures and a pond! The main level has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and the kitchen opens up to the dining room, as well as a sunroom that leads to a deck for relaxing and soaking in the view. The main level offers beautiful oak hardwood flooring. If you've been looking for a home with a separate living area this home has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and living room in the basement along with a separate driveway/entrance. The basement was updated last year with waterproof LVP and also waterproofed by JES. Schedule your showing today. Offers will be reviewed 9/19/23 at 6pm. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.