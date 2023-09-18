This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Snow Creek offers panoramic views of peaceful mountains, green pastures and a pond! The main level has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and the kitchen opens up to the dining room, as well as a sunroom that leads to a deck for relaxing and soaking in the view. The main level offers beautiful oak hardwood flooring. If you've been looking for a home with a separate living area this home has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and living room in the basement along with a separate driveway/entrance. The basement was updated last year with waterproof LVP and also waterproofed by JES. Schedule your showing today. Offers will be reviewed 9/19/23 at 6pm. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautifully remodeled 4-5 bedroom home immaculately finished throughout. New everything from the roof to the floors. Granite counters and stai…
Perfect "fixer upper" that with some tic, could be a great single level living homel The yard is fully fenced for children and pets and a deta…
Welcome to 719 Beechnut Lane, a fabulous home in the Forest Park subdivision and within walking distance to beautiful Lake Lanier! If you are …
Classic, luxury home is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. First ever offering of 1208 Knollwood Place. Elegant home rests on 8 acres …
Investment opportunity! Come restore this four bedroom 1 1/2 bath home into something spectacular! This home has already had the structure red…