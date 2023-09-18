Say hello to 2006 Old Sand Road with almost six acres of land, a natural spring at the back of the property and four wheeling trails. This property is perfect for the hunters and nature enthusiasts. This home features spacious rooms, a large open kitchen and a full lower level with bath and potential fourth bedroom. There is well water and private septic, so no utility bill! The back yard is peaceful and private and perfect for gatherings. The carport and covered porch also make great spaces for entertaining. The land has not been cleared for farm animals. Call us today to schedule your showing! Selling as-is.