The sky is the limit with your new property. What will you do with 33+ acres, multiple garages, carports, outbuildings and 2 separate floors of living space? Do you enjoy hunting, fishing, nature walks or living off the land? You can do it all on your new property! You will love the beautiful original hardwood floors and large bonus bedroom or family room on the main floor, and in the basement you'll enjoy a wood burning fireplace and flue for a woodstove, spacious family room, full bathroom, space for a kitchen and private outside entrance. Outside you will find a new HVAC unit, 28'x40' double bay detached garage with additional carports and storage buildings, 3 acres of cleared land and 30 acres of wooded land with water on the rear of the property with good fishing. Your new location is perfectly situated for tranquil living, yet only 30 miles from Danville's Virginia Caesar Casino, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, and much more! What are you waiting for? Come see it today.