Investment opportunity! Come restore this four bedroom, 2 bath home into something spectacular! this home has already had the structure redone, some new plumbing, new ductwork and has began the process of a new roof! All that's left is for you to take over! All materials convey! Home conveys AS IS.
contributed
4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $99,000
-
- Updated
