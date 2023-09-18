Welcome to this wonderful one owner home located in the heart of Druid Hills Subdivision. A large family room is the perfect area for the family to congregate on any evening! The kitchen features lots of countertops and counterspace. The kitchen overlooks a large back deck which is overlooking a big back yard perfect for children or any size dog! There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths on main floor ( 1 Primary BR and bath ). The basement features a large family room and a bedroom with 1/2 bathroom too! This well maintained home features hard wood floors under carpeted areas in most rooms. The central location makes it easy to access all schools, shopping and the US 220 by pass is less than 2 miles from the home as well!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $184,500
