If you are looking for a beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood, look no further than the stunning brick Victorian house located at 307 Starling Ave! This home is truly a unique and beautiful. Built in 1905, the house features stunning brickwork, intricate woodwork, and a beautiful kitchen. The house is zoned R-T, which means it can be used for a variety of purposes, including residential and commercial. One of the most impressive features of the house is the large modern kitchen. It has been updated with granite countertops perfect for entertaining and sure to impress even the most discerning guests. This historic home features a beautiful courtyard and has excellent investment potential, with proximity to a variety of amenities. Perfect for investment, business, or to make a home.