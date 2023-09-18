Stately luxury home near Chatmoss CC on 3 rolling acres with charming water view. Soaring 10'+ ceilings and two story foyer. Spacious master suite with heated tile floor. Chef kitchen features Thermador and Sub Zero. Enormous great room and brand new full length balcony with view. Walk out basement with family room, half bath, saltwater spa. All new HVAC. Well maintained with amenities galore!Elem: Mt. OlivetMiddle Sch: Laurel ParkHigh Sch: Magna Vista
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $769,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautifully remodeled 4-5 bedroom home immaculately finished throughout. New everything from the roof to the floors. Granite counters and stai…
Perfect "fixer upper" that with some tic, could be a great single level living homel The yard is fully fenced for children and pets and a deta…
Welcome to 719 Beechnut Lane, a fabulous home in the Forest Park subdivision and within walking distance to beautiful Lake Lanier! If you are …
Classic, luxury home is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. First ever offering of 1208 Knollwood Place. Elegant home rests on 8 acres …
Investment opportunity! Come restore this four bedroom 1 1/2 bath home into something spectacular! This home has already had the structure red…