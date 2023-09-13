Stately living awaits at 430 Plantation Road, a gem of one of Martinsville's finest, residential subdivisions! Resting on a flat, tree-canopied lot, this is one of very few homes in the highly-desired Chatmoss subdivision that sits directly off the golf course! A dynamite floor plan with many, spacious rooms and an expansive, brick patio out back make this a dream for entertaining guests! From the moment you enter, the size, openness, and comfortable feel of this singular home will welcome you from end to end. Throughout, tasteful finishing and sturdy, time-tested craftsmanship blend with remodeled and renovated spaces, incorporating traditional style with contemporary tastes and amenities. With a total of five bedrooms - and a master on the main - what more could you want? Enjoy the tour!