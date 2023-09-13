Welcome to this beautiful 2 story home found in the heart of Forest Park! This large home has added room to the kitchen and Master Bedroom area over the past years that give the home lots of space! The kitchen was remodeled with an executive chef in mind with plenty of granite counter space, lots of beautiful cabinetry and a large window overlooking the backyard. The oversized island has beautiful granite countertops, and the room is perfect for a large table to always eat many meals in! The kitchen also features a large walk-in pantry and additional storage space. The second floor has 2 large bedrooms with generous closet space and a tiled bathroom. A 4th bedroom nursery is also found on this floor. The Master Suite is very roomy, with two large Walk in closets and hardwood floors . The Master Bathroom was completely remodeled and features a jacuzzi tub, his and her vanity sinks and a large walk-in shower. The basement is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, wet bar, bedroom, and full bath. The deck is found off of the kitchen and garage and overlooks a backyard with a playhouse! Your are mere steps away from Lake Lanier and if you commute to work the US 220/58 bypass is within a 5 minute drive!