Forest Park area classic post-war home on 2.5 acres featuring 6 BR's including a Master Suite on the main and 2nd levels and a BR in the walkout basement. The current owners have enjoyed this home for nearly twenty years and recently made many imporvements including a remodeled kitchen with a walk-in pantry, ZLINE appliances incl. gas/convection range, food warmer, wine cooler, pull-out shelves & small appliance pull-out shelf. Other features: slate roof, 3 high efficiency heat pumps (3yrs old), porches on each level, refinished h/w floors throughout, private offices, one in the basemen & another on the 2nd level, ADT security system, XFINITY high speed cable internet, and electronic dog fence. Walkable neighborhood near Lake Lanier & Forest Park CC. Easy commute to Greensboro/Triad area.