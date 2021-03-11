Related to this story

ANOTHER VIEW: More interesting details in Virginia's marijuana legalization bill
Editorial

Our reading list for March begins with Senate Bill 1406, the 264-page bill that the General Assembly just passed that will legalize marijuana in 2024. It’s not the most riveting prose we’ve ever read, but it is fascinating in its own peculiar way. Whether you favor legalization or oppose it, the odds are that Virginians don’t fully comprehend what the legislature has set in motion.