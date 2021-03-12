Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
There is more to this story than a few books.
I was reading with much concern the story about how many ladder fire trucks we have in Pittsylvania County (“Enough equipment?” Feb. 28). Pitt…
Three women have accused New York’s Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The complaints center largely around unsolicited shows of affection.
Do everything you can to get a shot -- please.
To the editor:
Our reading list for March begins with Senate Bill 1406, the 264-page bill that the General Assembly just passed that will legalize marijuana in 2024. It’s not the most riveting prose we’ve ever read, but it is fascinating in its own peculiar way. Whether you favor legalization or oppose it, the odds are that Virginians don’t fully comprehend what the legislature has set in motion.
Another cautionary tale from COVID-19.
EBay allows people to sell Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" on its site, as well as the infamously false and anti-Semitic "Protocols of the Elders of Zion." "Peter Pan," laden with stereotypes about Native Americans, is for sale there, along with the many books of the "Little House on the Prairie" series, which includes minstrel shows, refers to Black people as "darkies" and contains many negative ...
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.