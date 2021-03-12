Related to this story

ANOTHER VIEW: More interesting details in Virginia's marijuana legalization bill
Our reading list for March begins with Senate Bill 1406, the 264-page bill that the General Assembly just passed that will legalize marijuana in 2024. It’s not the most riveting prose we’ve ever read, but it is fascinating in its own peculiar way. Whether you favor legalization or oppose it, the odds are that Virginians don’t fully comprehend what the legislature has set in motion.

KARIN KLEIN:: If 'Mein Kampf' can sell on eBay, why not discontinued Dr. Seuss books?
EBay allows people to sell Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" on its site, as well as the infamously false and anti-Semitic "Protocols of the Elders of Zion." "Peter Pan," laden with stereotypes about Native Americans, is for sale there, along with the many books of the "Little House on the Prairie" series, which includes minstrel shows, refers to Black people as "darkies" and contains many negative ...