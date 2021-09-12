editor's pick TODAY’S CARTOON Cartoon for Sept. 13, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 45 min ago 0 1 min to read {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAGLE CARTOONS/Adam Zyglis 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cartoons Cartoon for Sept. 7, 2021 Sep 6, 2021 1 min to read Cartoons Cartoon for Sept. 9, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 1 min to read Cartoons Cartoon for Sept. 10, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 1 min to read Cartoons Cartoon for Sept. 8, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 1 min to read Cartoons Cartoon for Sept. 5, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 1 min to read Cartoons Cartoons for Sept. 11, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 1 min to read A roundup of some of the week's best editorial cartoons. Cartoons Cartoon for Sept. 12, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 1 min to read Cartoons Cartoon for Sept. 1, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 1 min to read Cartoons Cartoons for Sept. 4, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 1 min to read A roundup of some of the week's best editorial cartoons. Cartoons Cartoon for Aug. 24, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 1 min to read