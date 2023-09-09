Last month your Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors passed the RPD “Residential Planned Unit District,” ordinance changes and the rezoning request by Southside Investors. The RPD has been on the books for more than 20 years and has only been used five times. The reason that Southside Investors sought to have the ordinance changed was to allow for a commercial component to be incorporated with their housing plans.

The MUD, Multiple Use Development group made a good showing and many spoke from the heart while some continued to spread lies and propaganda. Regardless, both requests passed and now the permitting process and traffic impact analysis work will now proceed.

In the beginning every conceivable point of opposition was addressed and somewhat resolved. The traffic concerns on Martin Road evaporated and the buffer from property line to property line was voluntarily increased from 30 to 100 feet. To freely give up that much land by these developers to accommodate adjoining property owners was beyond generous. Please remember it is their land, which brings me to the next point.

As property owners of this 588 acre tract of land they could build 1,200 houses or to request to have it rezoned to R-1 and build 2,400 homes. To have it rezoned to RPD they can now build a multi-unit development to offer a variety of housing options but to also add a grocery store and other retail stores. The commercial possibilities must be approved through a special use permit. The final amount of homes to be built will be determined by the permitting process and the traffic impact analysis. This in itself is a two-year process before the first shovel of dirt can be moved.

This tract of land had been for sale for 30 years or more and was never used as farm land and had been stripped of its timber. It is surrounded by 24 landowners some of which are not in opposition to this project. Many of the MUD opponents do not even live near the property yet chose to voice their opposition for a variety of reasons.

We collectively reject change because it can disrupt our daily lives while some fear the future and uncertainty that comes with change. Every major advancement has faced a certain level of opposition. I saw it with the building of the “new road,” better known as U.S. 58, the Martinsville Highway and that new company that came to town in 1966 known as the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Imagine if our leaders rejected these two projects, where would we be today.

My adamant support for this project is in part because when I ran for office in 2019 I promised to fully support economic development. I’m keeping my promise. I live 8.2 miles away so while I live relatively close to the project site I can’t honestly say it’s in my backyard. So to the ones who chose to embrace that rhetoric I must ask, just how big is your backyard. I’ve heard several say oh I’m not against housing while others have said I don’t want a grocery store. Both statements support the phenomenon known as NIMBY, not in my back yard. Here now lies the compromise to support this project or to continue on a crusade to reject growth.

The main purpose for this development is to help ease the housing crisis but also to prepare to offer housing options once the Berry Hill Mega Park lands a corporate neighbor. This is growth but it’s also our future. After watching the decline of tobacco and the closing of Dan River Mills we have struggled with the ability of offer our own good jobs and a nice place to live. I will not stand in the way of progress or any movement that would inhibit the advancement of our community. We need to be visionaries and we must do everything possible to offer a future for our children and grandchildren. They have to know that once they graduate from high school there is a future for them here or one for them when they graduate from college.

There are many other talking points but I close with this. I’ve listened to your concerns and I’ve embraced your support. The volume of support for growth is far greater than that of opposition. If we were to reject this project no major corporation would ever look to relocate here and in time we would see our community continue to deteriorate. It’s projects like this that gives us hope and a promising future.

So to those who still believe that growth is a factor of destruction please give this a chance. The political battle lines were drawn and the fight is now over. So let’s forgive each other and work together for the common good of this county that we all dearly love. For now is the time to move on.