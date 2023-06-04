We all carry scars from earlier in life, some emotional, and some involving flesh, blood and bone, like the one I now relate.

This incident was brought back by seeing a Danville Public Schools bus going down Westover Drive. It was already May, with not much time left in the regular school year; and the sight of this bus caused me to think back to the end-of-school calendar of 1960, when I was 9 years old.

I was in my last week as a grammar-school third grader when, on the afternoon school bus another little boy gave me a tiny frog in a very tiny jar, which must have previously contained an ounce or so of “sweet midgets.” I guess the frog might have served as this boy’s classroom “show and tell.”

The little frog was very young, being almost the size of a nickel.

Later that evening, I was cleaning out a gallon glass fish bowl while the frog patiently waited for his new home. I was going to turn the fish bowl into a terrarium by putting in some water-laden moss, as befits a home for a little frog. Then I was going to add the frog and cover the top with wire mesh to keep the frog from hopping out (as frogs are want to do).

I accidentally dropped the bowl in the sink, felt instant, sharp pain and saw red: my blood!

A glass sliver of the broken fish bowl had cut the area of the middle joint of my little finger to the bone. Adding to my pain was the fact I could see the exposed bone’s whiteness. I ran through the house screaming, shaking my hand and splattering blood on the walls. My mother got me calmed down and wrapped a towel around my hand.

My father was at his third-shift Southern Railway job; and my high-school age brother was out on a date. So, our next door neighbor took me and my mother to the hospital emergency room.

Sewed up, I returned home from the hospital. My brother was there, having already returned home from his date. He said that when he got home, the sight of the spatters of blood on the walls made him think a murder had transpired.

I soon went to bed and slept soundly, exhausted by the “calisthenics” of injury and fright.

But I forgot about the little frog, which dried out during the night from lack of moisture, becoming a “frog mummy,” still sitting on its hind legs in death, as in life.

All scars have stories to tell. This was a sad story about my little finger, but an even sadder story about a tiny little frog.