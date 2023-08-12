I have to go back to 2019 when I ran for office. My platform was to support education, public safety and economic growth. I can proudly say that I’ve kept my promises. I filmed a campaign commercial at the remains of Dan River in Schoolfield where I once worked and pledged to do all I could to support growth since we had lost tobacco and textiles.

I stand as strong today as I did back then and supporting the Axton housing development is the biggest economic development opportunity to come to my district in years.

When the rezoning proposal was announced our county staff did what they normally do by way of advertising and notifying the adjacent property owners. Realizing the magnitude of this development I spearheaded and coordinated six community meetings. For the last meeting I invited 13 experts in their respective fields to answer specific questions from citizens. Each meeting had an average of 30 to 40 citizens. None of the community meetings were required but I thought that it was a needed addition to the regular process. I know that many who had doubts left the meetings with a better understanding and changed minds. Stuart Turille, county administrator, stated that what I voluntarily did in coordinating these meetings should be a model for the county to follow in the future. However, there are few still against the project and nothing with change their mind.

In the spirit of trying to be good neighbors and working with the citizens who live in that area several important concessions were offered. Many of the adjacent property owners were concerned about the external setbacks and how traffic would affect the citizens on Martin Road. The developers increased the setback from 30 to 100 feet to include an additional tree safe barrier. One of the co-applicants withdrew their application which eliminated the connection points onto Martin Road thus eliminating the concern for traffic issues there. And one must realize that unless the Virginia Department of Transportation approves a traffic plan based on a traffic impact analysis the development cannot move forward.

There is still work being done behind the scenes to make this project as acceptable as possible but to some the only answer that they are wanting to hear is that the development will not proceed.

As said before, the developers are trying to help solve the local housing crisis, realizing that once a tenant comes to the Berry Hill Mega Park the situation will only become much worse. Sovah Health-Danville CEO Steve Heatherly recently commented that at any given time he had up to 40 staff members looking for housing.

If I as a supervisor or our collective board says no to such a tremendous opportunity, we might as well turn out the lights and go home. No corporation will ever look to us a potential location for development. And every dollar and countless hours of work that has gone into the Mega Park will have been in vain. I cannot let that happen.

This is the most heart-wrenching decision I’ve ever had to make while serving on the board, sadly because many of those opposed to it were my friends. But I must do what I’m led to do and what’s right for my district and the entire county as a whole.

One must also remember landowner’s rights and the developers are landowners and this is their property. By right as its zoned now they can build 1,200 houses or look to have it rezoned to R-1 and build 2,400. Seeking to have it zoned RPD they can build an assortment of housing options while including a commercial component which includes a grocery store.

I think about the future of our county and the growth that is necessary for us to continue to be a vibrant and welcoming community. I think about our children and grandchildren who will someday look to finding a good job locally and a nice home in which to raise a family. Hopefully, the days of our children moving away never to return due to lack of opportunities will be no more.