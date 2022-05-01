Community viewpoint: A celebration of community action

May is Community Action Month, a celebration of the accomplishments of community action agencies across the country who are a robust state and local force reaching children and families in 99% of America’s counties with life-changing services that create pathways to prosperity.

As a community action agency, Pittsylvania County Community Action is committed to the promise of community action: to change people’s lives, embody the spirit of hope, improve communities and make America a better place to live.

We care about the entire community and making America a better place to live. We are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, our events and activities will look and feel a little different than they have in past years, however, the commitment is stronger than before to meet the growing needs of citizens of our communities.

Pittsylvania County Community Action, in years past, observed Community Action Month with a one-day celebration highlighting the programs and services offered by the organization, sharing the day with our clients as well as acknowledgement of our local and state elected officials.

This year, PCCA will celebrate the month highlighting the history of PCCA, the programs offered, the positive impact on clients in our service areas and by participating in community events and fundraising activities for better promotion of the agency.

Let’s begin the celebration by sharing our rich history.

When President B. Lyndon Johnson declared “unconditional war on poverty” 58 years ago, his goal was to provide the opportunity for every American to enjoy the benefits of the nation’s new theme: “The Great Society.”

The Economic Opportunity Act, signed into law by Johnson on Aug. 20, 1964, established a network of local organizations that have been working to fulfill that dream in nearly every community in the nation.

Pittsylvania County was not to be left out, primarily because of a handful of “community action pioneers” who rode the back of that national campaign to ensure that this county was included.

Irvin C. Burton was one of the community leaders who spearheaded the creation of a community action agency in Pittsylvania County. Burton noticed an article entitled “The War on Poverty” in a West Virginia newspaper that described an organization building a walking bridge in a rural community.

Not only was this community improvement, but it was providing jobs for the unemployed in the community. He recognized how this new type of organization, called a community action agency, could benefit Pittsylvania County.

Burton contacted influential community leaders that included Frank Walton, James Combs, Charles Hagber, Clyde Banks, the Rev. Frank Greene, Jesse Clark, Albert Tippet and William Turner to advocate for a community action in Pittsylvania County.

After the third planning meeting, the Pittsylvania County Community Action Agency was founded.

Clyde Banks was elected the first president of the board of directors, Burton was tapped as the first vice president, and Mr. Robert Direk was hired as the first executive director.

Since that time, there have been four subsequent executive directors including Kenneth Thorson, the Rev. Charles Miller Sr., Sherman M. Saunders and Everlena B. Ross, who serves as the present director.

Over the past 58 years, PCCA staff has increased to over 85 employees. Most agency components have doubled in size as well as operations.

Due to recent and ongoing expansion, PCCA has become a multijurisdictional agency. PCCA is now the designated community action agency for Pittsylvania County, Danville, Martinsville and Henry County.

PCCA’s success as a human service agency provider is evidenced by its continuing growth, the acceptance and respect it receives from the communities it serves, and its ability to continue to move forward. PCCA’s strength springs from its past, from the few illustrious but humble pioneers who were too determined, too committed and too stubborn to let the cause and the dream die without a fight.

As we celebrate Community Action Month, PCCA honors the community action pioneers, the former executive directors, board of directors members and staff members for their determination, commitment and fortitude.

PCCA’s current board of directors, staff and executive director recognizes and rededicate ourselves to continue the work that we have inherited and to remember and grow the history we have inherited to the next generation.

We remain committed to the mission: “To provide opportunities for individuals and families to overcome barriers, gain self-sufficiency and improve quality of life.”

Ross is the executive director of Pittsylvania County Community Action.