There’s been a lot in the media the past few months concerning the Danville firefighter’s pay and the need for a significant increase. There may be those who would like to know some details about the issue.

The following salary information was recently taken from the localities’ websites. The firefighter starting salary is listed.

Petersburg, $49,936.02

Raleigh, North Carolina, $49,369

Graham, North Carolina, $47,759

Lynchburg, $47,000

Roanoke, $43,800

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, $43,678

Greensboro, North Carolina, $43,214

South Boston, $41,000

Durham, North Carolina, $40,682

Martinsville, $37,736

High Point, $37,521.12

Danville, $35,434.90

On Jan. 1 of this year, the starting salary in Danville was raised to this level in order to conform with the State’s minimum wage requirement.

The Danville Fire Department has an ISO Class 1 rating (the best there is). The department is also CFAI Accredited (an international accreditation). Gaining and maintaining these certifications was and is due to a concerted effort by all fire department personnel.

Well trained, well qualified and experienced firefighters are leaving Danville, going to other localities for better pay.

It has become very difficult to recruit and hire quality employees.

Mandatory overtime has become the norm.

Department morale continues to spiral downward.

Calls for fire department services has increased to record levels. The increased workload and mandatory overtime has increased the stress level of an already inherently stressful job.

Firefighters are regularly expected to perform in positions in a higher pay grade without additional compensation.

The firefighters brought the pay issue and the developing situation to the city administration well over a year ago, yet nothing substantive has been done to address the issue.

The situation the city administration and City Council has put the firefighters and the fire department in is an embarrassment to our citizens.

Is there any wonder that our firefighters are clamoring for better pay? Think about it, what would you do if you worked in a similar situation?

If you live or own property in Danville, the firefighters protect you and your property 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you work, shop or play in Danville, and when you visit or travel through Danville, the firefighters protect you and your property from the time you enter our city until the time you leave.

If you are concerned about the firefighters’ low pay and the low morale, and the other negative effects the issue is having on the firefighters and the Danville Fire Department, please contact the city manager and the City Council members and express your concerns. Their contact info can be found at www.danville-va.gov.

A closing thought: A 15.5% increase in the firefighter’s starting pay (which is proposed for the city manager) would be a great start toward addressing the problem.

And in your travels if you happen to drive past a fire station honk your horn and let the Danville firefighters know you appreciate and support them!